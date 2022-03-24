Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84,470.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

