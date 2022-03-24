Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 229,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

