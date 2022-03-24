Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 69,075 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 304.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,799,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

