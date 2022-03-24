Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average of $301.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

