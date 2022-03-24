Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

BUSE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

