Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,247. The stock has a market cap of $437.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

