Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,973. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

