Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $146.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,295. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

