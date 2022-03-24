Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €67.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.77 ($72.27).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on 1COV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ETR 1COV traded down €0.38 ($0.42) during trading on Monday, reaching €47.62 ($52.33). 889,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

