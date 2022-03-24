Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $104.87. 2,262,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,682. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,624,762. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.