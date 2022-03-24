CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CSGP stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

