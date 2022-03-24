Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$4.34 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

