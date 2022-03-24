Corteva, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.