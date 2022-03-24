Corteva, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

