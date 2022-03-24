Corrine D. Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MOS opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 83.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

