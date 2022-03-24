Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 22.36%.

Shares of CAAP opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

