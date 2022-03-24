CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 0.7%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.95 ($10.93) and last traded at €9.82 ($10.79). 39,248 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.75 ($10.71).

The company has a market cap of $335.78 million and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

About CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.