Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.26

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.26 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 44,188 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.90 million and a PE ratio of -29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

