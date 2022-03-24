Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Posts Earnings Results

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.