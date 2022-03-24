Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Posts Earnings Results

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.