Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.42. 378,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,817. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

