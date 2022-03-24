Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTSGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

