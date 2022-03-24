Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

