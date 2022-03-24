Contrasting Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Creative Learning 4.96% -6.30% 7.88%

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Creative Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.05 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.56 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zhangmen Education and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 831.68%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Creative Learning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

