Contrasting Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stem and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 13.72 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -1.40 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.15 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -80.20

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.83%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 100.98%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Stem on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

