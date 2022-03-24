Contrasting PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) & BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get PayPoint alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PayPoint and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares PayPoint and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPoint N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 73.71% 55.20% 34.97%

Volatility & Risk

PayPoint has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPoint and BB Seguridade Participações’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million 9.86 $747.05 million $0.35 14.03

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats PayPoint on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPoint (Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.