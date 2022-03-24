Contrasting Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Houlihan Lokey and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 1 3 3 0 2.29 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus target price of $108.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.33%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 20.52% 34.96% 20.09% Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 3.99 $312.77 million $6.88 13.12 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.32 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

