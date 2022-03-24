Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 3%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.25. 17,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,298,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

