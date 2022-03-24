Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.28. 2,489,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,537. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.00 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.