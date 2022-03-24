Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.14. 1,760,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
