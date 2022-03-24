Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

