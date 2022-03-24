Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.14. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,902. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.24 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

