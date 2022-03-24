Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. 431,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,627. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

