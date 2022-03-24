Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,227 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.90. 19,380,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,942,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

