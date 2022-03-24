Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 258.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.62 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

