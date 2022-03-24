Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 238 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

NYSE SJM opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

