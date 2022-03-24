Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62,353.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

