Concord Wealth Partners Has $35,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of HLT opened at $148.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.