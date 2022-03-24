COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 6.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 8,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 332,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The firm has a market cap of $561.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 3,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 72,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

