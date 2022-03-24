Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.78

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 36745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 964,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

