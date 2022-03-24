Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,889,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

