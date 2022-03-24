Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $208,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 0.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,248. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

