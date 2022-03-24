Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.