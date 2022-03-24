Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.