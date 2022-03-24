Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 13,374,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

