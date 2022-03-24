Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLPBY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CLPBY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 42,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,877. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

