Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $4,925,000.

