Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codex DNA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DNAY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codex DNA (DNAY)
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.