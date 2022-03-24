Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codex DNA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codex DNA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Codex DNA by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Codex DNA by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

