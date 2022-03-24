Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,424. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -2.60.
CODX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
