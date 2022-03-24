CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.06. CME Group reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.39. 57,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,245. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

