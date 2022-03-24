CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group's earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.06. CME Group reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.39. 57,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,245. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

