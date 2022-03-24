Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 5.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 302,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,337,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

CLOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

