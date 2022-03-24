Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Announces $0.53 Dividend

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5254 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.00.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

